









The United States, and in particular New York, are one step ahead in showing trends and, as far as jewelry is concerned, also in the way of proposing to customers. An example is proposed by Ali Weiss Jewelry, located in Armonk, a town very close to the great American metropolis, and known especially because it is where the IBM headquarters is located. Ali Weiss was born and raised in New York and has always been passionate about jewelry. A chance meeting with the designer Helen Ficalora, for whom she started working, provided her in 2005 with the necessary skills to pursue a career on her own.



Her jewelry brand, however, has an approach that can hardly be found (for now) in Europe. Alongside her creative world, in fact, the designer also proposes an unconventional style of understanding jewelry. Not only because her philosophy provides for the abolition of every rule, which includes the possibility of wearing a jewel with diamonds while wearing a sweatshirt. The specificity of her, in fact, also lies in the most casual way of selling her jewels. Ali, in fact, offers earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets in a showroom that is also a piercing bar. A relaxing perspective and a vision of jewelry that creates a bridge between Generation Z (or the Millenials) and adds more fluency in choosing a piece of jewelry. Prices also do not lose sight of the goal of reaching a wide audience: they range from $ 125 to $ 6,000.