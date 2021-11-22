









In view of Christmas, from 23 November to 7 December Christie’s offers an online auction entitled Jewels Online & Colorful Whimsy: Jewels by Michele della Valle. The sale includes high-end jewelry, with period pieces, contemporary heats, as well as white diamonds and precious stones. The jewels for sale have prestigious brands such as Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels: over 400 lots, covering all price ranges and with several lots offered without reserve.



But the dessert of this starred menu is represented by 64 imaginative jewels by Michele della Valle, all offered without reservations. Designer, artist, jeweler: Michele della Valle is one of the greatest creatives in business, who combines design skills with irony, pleasure and the wealth of ideas and materials. Often with surprising results. For example, the brooch in the shape of a snowman with gems and diamonds: high jewelery more in a pinch of joy.