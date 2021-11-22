









Pandora has decided to celebrate, one year in advance, the 30th birthday of the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast, which premiered on the big screen on December 2, 1992. As always, the silver elements produced under Disney license are inspired by to characters or special movie moments. In addition to the pendants to add to bracelets and necklaces, moreover, the series also includes a ring with the enchanted rose, which in the film marks the time left for the beast to be able to break the spell of which it is victim: the silver jewel has at the center red cubic zirconia in the shape of a rose surrounded by curved branches and leaves with openwork processing and by three smaller red stones (59 euros).



The series also includes the main characters, as well as Belle and the beast, depicted in the dance scene, Mrs. Bric and Chicco. In the double pendant charm of Beauty and the Beast, on the other hand, the protagonists dance inside an openwork frame surrounded by roses decorated with man-made yellow crystals. The ballroom depicted on the background disc is painted with transparent yellow enamel applied by hand with the basso-taille technique. The hook features details of the rose in 3D (59 euros). The Disney Enchanted Pink pendant charm, on the other hand, features a transparent blue Murano glass dome with engraved stars, which encloses a carved rose with hand-applied red and green enamel details and colorless cubic zirconia stones (69 euros).





