









The jewels of Kirat Young, former muse of Yves Saint Laurent who became designer ♦

Few have a history similar to that of Kirat Young. Born in India, New Delhi, she became the top model in Paris, Yves Saint Laurent’s muse, one of the favorites of stylist (the designer kept a photo of Kirat in his room). They were the seventies. Then, friendship with Oscar de la Renta arrived. Leaving the catwalk Kirat has turned to another type of luxury, that of jewelery. From his side is the knowledge of the glamorous world of fashion, but also the artistic tradition of his country of origin. The result is a kind of jewelery that reveals both of the souls of Kirat Young. Annette de la Renta, Oscar’s wife, was her first client. By word of mouth, Kirat Young has begun to draw and produce jewels. He designed cufflinks for Valentino, earrings for Tory Burch, which the designer wore for a service on Town & Country.



Jewelery is made in Thailand, as the designer’s main house is in Bangkok. But jewelery is sold in the boutiques of Oscar de la Renta, Switzerland, Gstaad and St. Moritz, and in Los Angeles. The style of jewelery signed by Kirat Young is varied. He used a lot of South Sea pearls when he was married to an Australian. It now composes its jewels mainly with precious and colored stones, silver, vermeil, gold.