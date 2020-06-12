De’ Nobili, the Stars of Naples











The jewels inspired by the stars and to Positano by de ‘Nobili, Neapolitan jewelers ♦

Stardust in Naples. But it is not necessary to go to the top of Vesuvius to see the firmament shine: the stars are those of the collection signed by de Nobili, one of the most consolidated Maison in the city. The story begins in 1943, in the middle of the war, when Claudio and Aurelio de’Nobili founded a jewelry store in via Filangieri. The first customers were the soldiers of the American troops as soon as they entered the city. The baton was then passed on to the children of Claudio, Maurizio, Mirella, Simona and Fabrizio. And in 1983 Maurizio founded the goldsmith’s laboratory which is still active, focusing on the renewal of the proposals.



The idea was successful and de ’Nobili opened other boutiques. On the other hand, the Neapolitan goldsmith tradition is alive and well, as evidenced, for example, by the Polvere di Stelle collection. The jewels are in silver and gold. But what matters most is the elaborate processing of the metal, which recalls the intricate baroque decorations found in some Neapolitan church. To clarify: the jewels have nothing liturgical, except perhaps the holy patience that it takes to make the pieces of this collection. In the collection inspired by Positano, a pleasant town on the Tyrrhenian Sea, the jewelry offers instead the combination with hydrothermal, that is synthetic, or semi-precious stones. Lavinia Andorno















