









In a period that, due to the energy crisis, considers light a luxury, Piaget takes care of illuminating the hands and faces of women. At least what the jewels of the Sunlight Radiant Infinity capsule collection will be able to wear, together with the Limelight Gala watch. Light, in fact, has been the leitmotif of the Swiss Maison’s high jewelery collections for years. Rays, reflections, sunsets and sunrises have been interpreted differently by Piaget’s collections. The new creations focus a lot on the design that is inspired by the sun, but in a non-trivial way: the asymmetrical lines of the jewels indicate a careful study and, above all, the usual mastery of goldsmiths in the realization.



Earrings, rings, pendant and bracelet symbolize the rays of the star and also communicate a virtual solar luminosity. The jewels combine glossy surfaces or surfaces decorated with the Décor Palace processing, that is, with a special burin engraving on the metal. Created in 1961 and Piaget’s hallmark ever since, the Décor Palace decoration has become a hallmark of the Maison. The Décor Palace motif was inspired by the jet set and the glamor of the women who frequented the Gstaad Palace hotel, where Piaget’s legendary dance nights were held.



Gold worked with this technique offers a double sensation: visual, because it makes the jewels the result of craftsmanship immediately perceptible, but also tactile, because the scratched surfaces are immediately identified when in contact with the skin. The Limelight Gala watch has a pure mother-of-pearl dial, adorned with indices with diamonds alternating with Roman numerals in rose gold: 42 brilliant-cut diamonds adorn the rose gold case, set with the elaborate serti descendu technique.













