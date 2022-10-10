









Taking a cue from the paved pavement of a city to design jewels is quite unusual. Skagen, however, did it, drawing inspiration from the cobblestones of Copenhagen. A tribute to the roots of the founders of the affordable watch and jewelry brand, Charlotte Jorst, Henrik Jorst and Steen Albrechtslund. The three, however, founded the brand in New York and in 2015 Skagen joined the Texan group Fossil. The design, however, has remained the traditional minimalist one of the Scandinavian countries. Skagen, in fact, is the name of a peninsula in Jutland and the northernmost city in Denmark.



That said, for the fall / winter 2022 Skagen proposes a series of watches and jewelery that uses the road stone pattern to create mother-of-pearl surfaces for a bracelet, two pairs of earrings and a necklace with a pendant. The material used is white mother-of-pearl, applied on gold-colored steel. The line also has a name: Agnethe, a very popular female name in and around Denmark.















