The Maison Picchiotti presents new pieces of high jewelry in the two main directions of its production, which accompany the bridal line: the cocktail rings, with large gems and a refined design, and the , thanks to an ingenious invisible system, allow flexibility, to be worn more comfortably. Among the rings, for example, Picchiotti took up the idea behind the Anfiteatro ring, presented on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Maison. This time, however, in the center of the ring instead of a ruby there is a large oval orange Spessartite, surrounded by baguette-cut diamonds that form a tiered volume. An amphitheater, precisely.



Another exceptional piece is the ring made up of two stones with an unusual hexagonal cut: there are few jewels with gems that have this shape. It is an emerald and a sapphire, set with an outline of diamonds that shine on the sides. As with the other rings of the brand, the lateral surfaces of the jewel are also particularly refined.

The Xpandable collection, however, is proposed with other combinations. Like the new bracelets made with gold, coral, and white or black ceramic.