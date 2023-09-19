Soft, flexible, comfortable: but above all high jewellery. Picchiotti presents new pieces from its Xpandable collection, a patented system that allows rings and bracelets to adapt to the shape of the body. An appreciated quality, but hardly available to those who purchase high jewellery. For example, a ring with a pear-cut emerald surrounded by baguette diamonds, while other emeralds embrace the stem of the jewel. Or another ring, also with an emerald, but in this case with the classic emerald cut, framed by other diamonds.



Again with Xpandable technology, but classified as cocktail rings, there are three rings, each of which, alongside the diamonds, features three side-by-side precious stones: sapphire, ruby and emerald. They are top jewels. The sapphire ring, for example, has a 6.67-carat Sri Lankan stone in the center, flanked by two other sapphires of 2.65 and 2.54 carats. Another version of this model features three diamonds for a total of 6 carats plus a frame made up of almost 3 carats of blue sapphires.