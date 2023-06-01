Picchiotti’s dots

A dot can simply indicate the end of a sentence. But not only. A dot or point can become an orthographic sign associated with some letters for certain alphabets, it can be used to indicate an abbreviation, or in mathematics as a decimal separator, generally in English-speaking countries, it can be used to indicate a multiplication and for many other functions. In short, the Italian Maison Picchiotti had a great choice for inspiration in the Dots Collection, which includes (at the moment) three jewels.

The points used by the collection are obviously purely aesthetic: small rubies set in a pavé of diamonds, as if they were luxury polka dots. The Dots Collection comes with a delicate silhouette of diamonds, defined by rose gold ornaments, punctuated by rubies that have an oval shape. The bracelet is integrated with the Xpandable technology, the Picchiotti patented system that allows the bracelets to expand or contract to make wearing the jewel easier and more pleasant, without the need to use cumbersome clasps for the bangles.