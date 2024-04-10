News from Watches and Wonders, the Geneva show that brings together 54 high-end watchmaking brands. In the Swiss city Vacheron Constantin presented new versions of the Patrimony line, launched just 20 years ago. There are three models, with a new antique silver-coloured soleil dial, straps in new shades, a customizable case back and a diameter of just 39 mm for the manual winding models.



Two hand-wound models in white gold or rose gold feature an antique silver-colored dial, a closed caseback that offers the possibility of personalized engravings and two new shades for the strap, light blue or olive green. The third model is in white gold with moon phases and retrograde calendar, antique silver dial and olive green alligator leather strap.



The aesthetics of the Patrimony line is taken up by the typical convex dial, whose sunray finish surface adds the new antique silver tone, which gives a retro note. In the case is the manually wound caliber 1440, developed and produced by Vacheron Constantin with a thickness of just 2.6 mm. It features a 42-hour power reserve.



The version with moon phases and retrograde calendar features a white gold case with a diameter of 42.5 mm with a new dial colour, while inside is the self-winding caliber 2460 R31L. There are two complications: the indication of the moon phases in a window at 6 o’clock, which is graduated to precisely correspond to the lunar cycle of 29 days, 12 hours and 45 minutes, and only requires correction every 122 years. The second consists of the retrograde calendar placed in the upper part of the dial: a technical and stylistic signature of Vacheron Constantin. Through the sapphire crystal caseback, the manufacture caliber displays the Maison’s emblem: a Maltese cross whose shape inspired that of the gold skeletonized oscillating weight.