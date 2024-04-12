From the beginning GemGèneve has proposed a mix of exhibitors of gems, vintage jewellery, but also new talents and emerging designers. And also for the next edition of GemGenève (9-12 May 2024, pavilion 1 of the Palexpo) Nadège Totah curated the Emerging Talents & New Designers space. The area dedicated to new creators always attracts the attention of visitors. For the eighth edition, the organizers of GemGenève have selected five Emerging Talents and five New Designers, some of whom will debut at the Geneva event.



William Griffiths. He is an English jeweler who now works in Australia and who trained in London at the family jewelery house in Hatton Garden. He gained professional experience from Barcelona to Auckland, finally settling in Melbourne in 2004 and founding his own brand. He proposes creations that are both sculptural and mystical.

Shavarsh Hakobian. The Armenian designer returns after participating in GemGèneve in November and returns with new, completely new pieces. Graduated from the Yerevan Academy of Fine Arts, he founded the brand under his name in 2008.



Villa Milan. Another return after debuting in November. In reality it is a jewelry store that has emerged for some time, given that it was founded in 1889. Now, however, the new creative director Alice Villa, together with her sister Francesca, has infused new energy and ideas into the Maison.



Aso Leon. It’s a return for him too. The designer works in China inspired by Zen philosophy. He embodies the nouvelle vague of Chinese high jewelery and will present new pieces that combine titanium, his specialty, and exceptional gems.



Jaqueline Powers. It is the name of an American brand behind which are two Miami-based designers: Corina Tahuil and Vince Gerardis. She merges the world of jewelry with that of fashion and considers jewelry to be wearable art.

A. Win Siu. The Chinese designer also returns to Geneva with new jewels. Founded in 2017 by designer Xiao Xintong, it is a maison that offers pop and colorful creations, such as brooches that look like candy and gun-shaped jewelry.



Lagarde. It is the brand founded by Estelle Lagarde, who started out as a gouache designer for high jewelry. Then, she decided to do it alone. In 2023 you presented your first collection.

Diana Zhang. Having risen to prominence ten years ago at the Biennale des Antiquaires in Paris, Diana Zhang is today one of the most influential figures on the Asian art scene. She sees jewelry as a means to explore the meaning of life. Her surprisingly lifelike jewelry reflects a reality rewritten by means of precious stones.

Diva Jewels. The Indian jeweler Rishi Mehta returns to GemGèneve with his mobile jewels, the result of daring compositions with titanium and gems: articulated hummingbirds, parrots, all the pieces of Diva Jewels are made en tremblant.



Chang Ho Art Jewellery. From Hong Kong, the designer Ho Siu Chong, to perfect his technique, also continued his training in Italy and the United Kingdom. Before founding the brand with his name, the creator worked for several years for the prestigious Hong Kong jeweler Cheng & Cheung.

Alicia Stanska. Polish, she proposes a meeting between fashion and jewellery, which uses embroidery to embellish fabrics with precious stones and crystals. A great expert in the Lunéville technique created in the 19th century, Alicia Stanska has elevated embroidery with beads and sequins to an art level.