









Men’s silver rings, men’s silver bracelet, men’s silver necklace: these are some of the hottest searches on Google. And the jewelers confirm: there is great interest in jewelery for men. A brand specializing in silver jewelery such as Giovanni Raspini also interprets this fashion (or necessity?). This is why the Tuscan brand presents two lines of jewelery for men. There are four rings made of molten and burnished silver, with a hammered effect, which mount a black onyx stone of great chromatic depth, but also with turquoise pearls.



The rings are of two types, with flat round or square stones, and of two sizes, large or small, in the form of the classic chevalier ring. But it is said that they should be worn on the little finger. Giovanni Raspini proposes the Dadini line, with elements in molten and burnished silver, alternating with black onyx, with two bracelets and two necklaces with a prevalence of onyx, or with more silver cubes.