Collane in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di libellule
Collane in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di libellule

The animals of Amen




Since there has been jewelry, and perhaps even before, humans have loved to wear figures that resemble animals. There are several reasons: in primitive populations, wearing a bone or the mini sculpture of an animal also meant mastering its abilities. But, probably, few women would like to identify with a snake, except to bite those they don’t like, even if becoming like lionesses could prove useful in many cases. Yet wearing jewels in the shape of animals is a pleasure, as recalled by the Tuscan brand Amen, which offers an animalier line for spring 2023.

Orecchini in argento rodiato a forma di farfalle
Orecchini in argento rodiato a forma di farfalle

It is, in fact, jewels made with the classic shape of animals, such as butterflies, dragonflies, geckos, leopards, owls, snakes. Shapes that are used to compose necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The jewels of the animalier line are in rhodium-plated silver, in natural or pink colour, with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia, which offer a touch of liveliness.
Collane in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di pantera
Collane in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di pantera

Collana in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di gufo
Collana in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di gufo
Collana in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di serpente
Collana in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di serpente
Collana in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di geco
Collana in argento e cubic zirconia con ciondolo a forma di geco

Bracciale con farfalla in argento
Bracciale con farfalla in argento

Orecchini in argento e cubic zirconia a forma di farfalle
Orecchini in argento e cubic zirconia a forma di farfalle







Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in argento e onice by Giovanni Raspini
Previous Story

Giovanni Raspini men’s silver rings and bracelets

Anelli della collezione Anniversary More impilati
Next Story

From Recarlo the infinite combinations of Anniversary More

Latest from news