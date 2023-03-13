









Since there has been jewelry, and perhaps even before, humans have loved to wear figures that resemble animals. There are several reasons: in primitive populations, wearing a bone or the mini sculpture of an animal also meant mastering its abilities. But, probably, few women would like to identify with a snake, except to bite those they don’t like, even if becoming like lionesses could prove useful in many cases. Yet wearing jewels in the shape of animals is a pleasure, as recalled by the Tuscan brand Amen, which offers an animalier line for spring 2023.



It is, in fact, jewels made with the classic shape of animals, such as butterflies, dragonflies, geckos, leopards, owls, snakes. Shapes that are used to compose necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The jewels of the animalier line are in rhodium-plated silver, in natural or pink colour, with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia, which offer a touch of liveliness.