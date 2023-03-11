Anello a catena in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello a catena in oro giallo e diamanti

The goddess Athena for Alfieri St.John




Perhaps in ancient times women were held in higher esteem. Athena, for example, was the Greek goddess of wisdom, the arts and strategy in battle. According to mythology, Athena defended and advised heroes, educated industrious women, inspired the judges of the courts, but also the craftsmen and protected the children. But when she was angry, she became very evil and was still depicted with a shield and helmet on her head. The Atena collection by Alfieri St.John is dedicated to this mythological figure, a brand born in 1977 and passed years ago to the Gens Aurea company. The brand now offers the collection dedicated to the Greek goddess.

Orecchini pendenti in oro e diamanti
Orecchini pendenti in oro e diamanti

The jewels are composed of circles, ovals, squares or drops, which are intertwined and assembled in different combinations. They are made of yellow and white gold and diamonds, with a modern and refined design. The common thread of all jewels, including rings, is the chain, one of the oldest jewel models, probably also worn by Athena when she strutted with Jupiter on Olympus.

Anello a catena in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello a catena in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello della collezione Atena in oro e pavé di diamanti
Anello della collezione Atena in oro e pavé di diamanti
Bracciale rigido in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Bracciale rigido in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Collana a catena in oro bianco e giallo, con diamanti
Collana a catena in oro bianco e giallo, con diamanti

Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti







Rosato, gioielli della collezione Gemma indossati
Anello con acquamarina e zaffiri
Anelli con diamanti bianchi, rosa, brown e gialli

