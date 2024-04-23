Coral turns into silver in Giovanni Raspini’s new collection. It is not the first line of jewelery that the Tuscan brand dedicates to the marine world, an environment that inspired the founder’s creative mind. The new collection is called Coral and uses shapes and volumes of the underwater plant which, in reality, is composed of tiny organisms typically gathered in branched colonies. The collection does not lose sight of the typical style of the Maison, specialized in silver jewellery. But, as with other collections, a gold-plated jewelry version is also offered for Coral.
As the name of the line suggests, the jewels have a design that reproduces the natural ramifications of marine corals. The collection includes a bracelet, two necklaces, two rings, four earrings (including a pair of right or left ear cuffs, thus experimenting with the shape that wraps the auricle), in both versions: natural silver or gilded .
The Coral by Giovanni Raspini
Coral turns into silver in Giovanni Raspini’s new collection. It is not the first line of jewelery that the Tuscan brand dedicates to the marine world, an environment that inspired the founder’s creative mind. The new collection is called Coral and uses shapes and volumes of the underwater plant which, in reality, is composed of tiny organisms typically gathered in branched colonies. The collection does not lose sight of the typical style of the Maison, specialized in silver jewellery. But, as with other collections, a gold-plated jewelry version is also offered for Coral.
Latest from Argento
The Assoluto collection by Pianegonda was the novelty designed by the brand’s creative director Betony Vernon,
In spring silver also flourishes with Blossom, one of Giovanni Raspini‘s latest collections. The Tuscan Maison
Silver in color: Spring 2024 brings four new shades to the Maison Giovanni Raspini. Among the
For once the inspiration to create jewelery does not come from the aspects most used by