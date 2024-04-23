Coral turns into silver in Giovanni Raspini’s new collection. It is not the first line of jewelery that the Tuscan brand dedicates to the marine world, an environment that inspired the founder’s creative mind. The new collection is called Coral and uses shapes and volumes of the underwater plant which, in reality, is composed of tiny organisms typically gathered in branched colonies. The collection does not lose sight of the typical style of the Maison, specialized in silver jewellery. But, as with other collections, a gold-plated jewelry version is also offered for Coral.



As the name of the line suggests, the jewels have a design that reproduces the natural ramifications of marine corals. The collection includes a bracelet, two necklaces, two rings, four earrings (including a pair of right or left ear cuffs, thus experimenting with the shape that wraps the auricle), in both versions: natural silver or gilded .

