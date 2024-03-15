Giovanni Raspini, Blossom collection
Giovanni Raspini flourishes with Blossom

In spring silver also flourishes with Blossom, one of Giovanni Raspini‘s latest collections. The Tuscan Maison has chosen the classic floral theme which gives all the chromatic charm of natural pink freshwater pearls, with shades that allude to the flowering of the peach tree. The tones are delicate and always slightly different in their harmony. To give even greater luminosity, the pearls were combined with burnished silver elements treated with the diamond-cutting technique and which depict tiny flowers. Diamonding, for those who are not familiar with this goldsmith technique, is used to make the metal more brilliant by adding tiny scratches made, in fact, with a diamond tip.

Collana e bracciale Blossom
Blossom necklace and bracelet

Silver jewelery thus presents a surface with microscopic facets that reflect light. The Blossom collection includes a choker necklace, a Chanel-style necklace with hammered chain, a pendant, two bracelets, two rings and a pair of earrings.

Anello con perla rosa e argento ossidato
Ring with pink pearl and oxidized silver
Collana con pendente Blossom
Blossom pendant necklace
Orecchini a bottone con perla rosa e argento
Pink and silver pearl stud earrings
Collana con perla rosa e argento
Necklace with pink and silver pearl

