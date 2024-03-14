Redefining Jewelery returns to the Bijou Museum in Casalmaggiore (Cremona). On display there are 43 contemporary jewels designed by Italian and foreign artists (from March 23 to June 9, 2024). The project, born in 2010 from an idea by the curator Sonia Patrizia Catena, is an annual competition that stimulates the design and creation of a contemporary jewel. For this edition, Redefining Jewelry asked artists to design a jewel that enhances the memory of the creations exhibited at the Bijou Museum, inviting them to take inspiration from the oldest knot-shaped jewels to reinterpret the structure and meaning through own contemporary language and artistic research.

The museum aims to connect different worlds, styles, eras and creations. The selected jewels offer a review based on woven thread: from the formal study of the knot to the weaves, with jewelery that mixes styles and materials. In each edition, Redefining Jewelery welcomes an artist from the world of contemporary art to talk about the theme of the competition. This year the invited artist is Marisa Iotti who has outlined an exhibition itinerary called Ànemos0 with sculptures, installations and fiber art works.

The jewels of Patrizia Giachero, winner of the Contemporary Jewelery competition organized by the Rossini Gallery in Milan in April 2023, and the drawings of Carmela Barbato from the Trame Mediterranee series will also be on display. Also for this edition the winners will receive special prizes from the cultural partners of Ridefinire il Gioiello. The winners will have the opportunity to exhibit in Milan at Marco Rossini’s Galleria Rossini and at Circuiti Dinamici for the wunderkammera project. A recommended artist will be able to obtain a period of artistic residency at La Stazione degli Artisti in Gambettola thanks to the Bosco Urban Art Project festival, while the Bijou Museum will decide a winner for a temporary exhibition point within the museum spaces.

Who participates

Andrea Benoni – Katalyxer, Atelier Effetti – Flavia Turone, Brigitta Petrovszki Lajszki, Chimajarno, Collezione Siku – Graziana Giunta, Cristina Croce, Cristina Lottero, de Cor produzioni, donidelmare gioielli di Emily DeVito e Roberto Coppola, Elena Berti Margià, Elena Ramaparelli, Elenadp Crea, Ellence, Elli Atelier Gioielleria Contemporanea, Ely Milano Jewelry, Erika Mazzola, FiloGioielli di Filomena Di Camillo, Francesca Romana Sansoni – Segni di terra, Gaia Descovich Jewels, Gianfranco Quartaroli – Circuiti Gioielli, Gioi Giulia Vignetti, La Chigi, Laetitia Autrand, Lamobijoux – Maurizio Mo, LeMari Riciclano, Luisa Capua – Z’Atelier, Maria Cristina Codecasa Conti – Le Troisième Songe, Michela Guatto, Monica Ungarelli, NearteNeparte art&craft di Anna Esposito, Oplà! Michela Deanesi, Paolacreart – Paola Marzoli, Paolella_Rakuecrochet di Paola Cisterni – Elena Ramparelli, Pasly – Pasqualina Tripodi, Patrizia Giachero, Roger Cavinatto, Rosalba Rombolà Gioielli, Rosella Catalano, Rovescio Pensieri d’arte di Roberta Pozzi, SilverStrass – Silvia Orani, Valentina Grotto, Vera Rossini – Cakes & Troubles