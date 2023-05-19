Chunky bijoux from S’Agapò

It’s not true that you always have to go on a diet. They also like women who don’t worry too much about their figure. And even the jewelery follows this principle: S’Agapò, the bijoux brand of the Bros Manifatture group is launching the New Chunky collection for this reason, a series of pieces that have a certain significant size as a common denominator, even if this is not reflected in the weight , which remains contained. The idea is to offer bijoux with a volume that is immediately visible to the wearer.



The New Chunky line includes earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets of different types, with a torchon design or with the use of the classic chain. All the bijoux are made in 316L steel, in this case also with a variant with a 14K gold pvd finish or with a curb chain with a large mesh in the natural color of the steel. The prices are also within the reach of a very young public, which is what the brand is aimed at: they do not exceed 24 euros.