Chunky bijoux from S’Agapò

It’s not true that you always have to go on a diet. They also like women who don’t worry too much about their figure. And even the jewelery follows this principle: S’Agapò, the bijoux brand of the Bros Manifatture group is launching the New Chunky collection for this reason, a series of pieces that have a certain significant size as a common denominator, even if this is not reflected in the weight , which remains contained. The idea is to offer bijoux with a volume that is immediately visible to the wearer.

Bracciale catena snake torchon in acciaio 316L
Bracciale catena snake torchon in acciaio 316L

The New Chunky line includes earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets of different types, with a torchon design or with the use of the classic chain. All the bijoux are made in 316L steel, in this case also with a variant with a 14K gold pvd finish or with a curb chain with a large mesh in the natural color of the steel. The prices are also within the reach of a very young public, which is what the brand is aimed at: they do not exceed 24 euros.
Collana girocollo catena grumetta a maglia larga in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K
Collana girocollo catena grumetta a maglia larga in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K

Collana girocollo catena snake torchon in acciaio 316L
Collana girocollo catena snake torchon in acciaio 316L
Collana girocollo catena spina d -pesce in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K
Collana girocollo catena spina d -pesce in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K
Orecchini torchon in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K
Orecchini torchon in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K
Orecchini torchon ovali pendenti in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K
Orecchini torchon ovali pendenti in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K

