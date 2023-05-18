The colors of the world in Denise Cassou’s jewels

A globetrotter with a passion for art, cinema and fashion. But also for her gems, which she has decided to make the absolute protagonists of her activity: Denise Cassou, a Brazilian from Sao Paulo, has decided that once she has reached maturity, she wanted a change. After traveling much of the world and graduating in photography and cinema, she launched herself into the world of high quality jewelery with the brand of the same name. For many years she designed and made her own jewelery and that of her daughters and her close friends before creating her own Maison, which she launched in 2022.

But without forgetting her traveler roots: her first collection of jewels created using stones extracted during her travels is inspired by the world of Magna Graecia. As often happens in Brazil, a country rich in stone mines for jewelry, Denise Cassou’s earrings and rings are focused on gems. In particular, the opals and tourmalines of different colors, starting with the mesmerizing Paraiba, become the protagonists. But there are also large emeralds, sunstones, tanzanites and diamonds.