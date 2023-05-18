Orecchini con opale e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini con opale e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The colors of the world in Denise Cassou’s jewels

A globetrotter with a passion for art, cinema and fashion. But also for her gems, which she has decided to make the absolute protagonists of her activity: Denise Cassou, a Brazilian from Sao Paulo, has decided that once she has reached maturity, she wanted a change. After traveling much of the world and graduating in photography and cinema, she launched herself into the world of high quality jewelery with the brand of the same name. For many years she designed and made her own jewelery and that of her daughters and her close friends before creating her own Maison, which she launched in 2022.

Orecchini con opale e tormalina paraiba
Earrings with opal and paraiba tourmaline

But without forgetting her traveler roots: her first collection of jewels created using stones extracted during her travels is inspired by the world of Magna Graecia. As often happens in Brazil, a country rich in stone mines for jewelry, Denise Cassou’s earrings and rings are focused on gems. In particular, the opals and tourmalines of different colors, starting with the mesmerizing Paraiba, become the protagonists. But there are also large emeralds, sunstones, tanzanites and diamonds.

Orecchini con agata nera e bianca, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with black and white agate, diamonds. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Anelli con tormaline di diverso colore, pietra sole, zaffirio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rings with tourmalines of different colors, sunstone, sapphire. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Due anelli di Denise Cassou con due grandi smeraldi dalla tonalità completamente diversa
Two rings by Denise Cassou with two large emeralds with completely different shades
Orecchini Grotta Azzurra in oro e perle barocche
Grotta Azzurra earrings in gold and baroque pearls
Orecchini con tormalina bicolor e corallo
Earrings worn with bicolor tourmaline and coral
Denise Cassou. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Denise Cassou. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collezione Baby, anello con ametista
