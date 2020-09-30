Thais Bernardes, the Brazil studied Italy











Thais Bernardes, the jewels of Brazil that have a little bit of Italy ♦ ︎

There are many Brazilian citizens of Italian origin. But there are also designers who simply take an example from Italians, those who work in jewelry. This is the case of Thais Bernardes, who says: “I learned from the Italians to value details and invest in quality. My jewels follow a contemporary style for women who want, at the same time, to dictate fashion with elegance and lightness “.



The founder of the brand that has her name, among other things, was born and grew up in Minas Gerais, the place that is the largest producer of natural gemstones among the Brazilian states.

And growing in contact with the stones for jewelry gave her a decisive imprinting. Although she started her career as a model. Then, however, she studied gemology and jewelry design, with a specialization in Fashion Brand Management in Milan. Finally, in 2015 she founded the brand Thais Bernardes, now also at VicenzaOro September. Her jewels are all made of silver, gold and precious and semi-precious stones, “where the Italian workforce combined with the Brazilian tradition creates inimitable objects”. Lavinia Andorno













