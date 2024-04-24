Pianegonda, a brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group, opens a corner and two windows at the Rinascente in Rome, in Via del Tritone. The opening is considered a significant stage in the expansion of the Maison specializing in silver jewelery in the luxury market: the brands hosted in the store have a medium-high positioning. and the choice of the store in Via del Tritone, one of the luxury shopping areas in Rome, testifies to the desire to position itself in high-end jewellery. The Pianegonda corner and the two dedicated windows are designed to immerse visitors in the brand’s universe, with the best-selling silver collections in natural or golden versions.



The inauguration of the corner was also the occasion for the presentation of the Assoluto collection designed by creative director Betony Vernon. With this opening, Pianegonda confirms its retail development strategy, aiming to expand to important national and international locations in the coming months.

