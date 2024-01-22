Collana girocollo catena groumette doppia in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K con pendente a forma di cuore e cristallo
Collana girocollo catena groumette doppia in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K con pendente a forma di cuore e cristallo

S’Agapò Valentine’s Day bijoux

Large chains, but also thin lines of steel in natural color or with a gold-colored PVD finish: those dedicated to young people by S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, are simple jewels. Jewelery that shines with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia stones, at an accessible price and intended for girls and boys alike. The line defined as Friendly Jewelry for Young Love is proposed just in view of the Valentine’s Day celebration, when lovers exchange gifts as well as words and affection. The jewels offered by S’Agapò are designed to be affordable for all wallets.

Bracciale in acciaio 316L con centrale con lettera A e smalto nero
316L steel bracelet with central letter A and black enamel

As for the double groumette chain choker necklace in 316L steel and 14k gold PVD finish, with a heart-shaped pendant and crystal, which costs 34 euros. Or the adjustable ring in 316L steel, 14k gold PVD finish and violet cubic zirconia for 18 euros. Prices, in short, that can entice anyone to celebrate the day dedicated to love.
Bracciale catena groumette doppia in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K con pendente a forma di cuore e cristallo
Double groumette chain bracelet in 316L steel and 14K gold PVD finish with heart-shaped pendant and crystal

Anello regolabile in acciaio 316L, finitura pvd oro 14K e cubic zirconia
Adjustable ring in 316L steel, 14K gold PVD finish and cubic zirconia
Anello regolabile in acciaio 316L e cubic zirconia colore violet
Adjustable ring in 316L steel and purple cubic zirconia
Anello in acciaio 316L con motivo a treccia
316L steel ring with braid pattern

Bracciale con diamanti rose-cut
