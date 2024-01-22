Large chains, but also thin lines of steel in natural color or with a gold-colored PVD finish: those dedicated to young people by S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, are simple jewels. Jewelery that shines with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia stones, at an accessible price and intended for girls and boys alike. The line defined as Friendly Jewelry for Young Love is proposed just in view of the Valentine’s Day celebration, when lovers exchange gifts as well as words and affection. The jewels offered by S’Agapò are designed to be affordable for all wallets.



As for the double groumette chain choker necklace in 316L steel and 14k gold PVD finish, with a heart-shaped pendant and crystal, which costs 34 euros. Or the adjustable ring in 316L steel, 14k gold PVD finish and violet cubic zirconia for 18 euros. Prices, in short, that can entice anyone to celebrate the day dedicated to love.

