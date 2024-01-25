Brosway, Pianegonda, Rosato and S’Agapò, to which are added Bros Cinturini and Dhiva packaging: brands of the Bros Manifatture group, which contributed to a good result for the Marche jewelry group. The company’s revenues in 2023 increased overall by 10% compared to the previous year. Last year was also crucial for international development, particularly in the USA.



In detail, according to the final balance of Bros Manifatture, Pianegonda, a silver jewelery brand that focuses on design, recorded an increase of 34% compared to 2022. The brand’s storytelling favors partnerships that strengthen its perception in the fields of cinema, fashion and design thanks also to the new Assoluto collection chosen and worn by celebrities from all over the world.



Rosato has historically focused on customizable charms and complete jewelery collections designed in line with current trends. The brand has seen 20% growth in the last year, also thanks to a strong communication strategy. Rosato 4Good is the project through which the brand supports social awareness campaigns.



Brosway is betting everything on colorful jewels with a young spirit and has opened up to the US market and recorded growth of 8%. Finally, S’Agapô, a fashion jewelry store, experienced a 4% increase in sales thanks to supporting marketing on social platforms such as Tik Tok and Instagram.



Bros Manifatture employs around 300 people including employees and collaborators, distributes its brands in 30 countries around the world, with 10,000 points of sale and with constant growth both in Italy and abroad thanks also to participation in the most important international trade fairs in the sector of 2024 such as Atlanta Market, Inhorgenta Munich, JCK show in Las Vegas and VicenzaOro.

