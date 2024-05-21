Collana in acciaio con finitura Ip gold
Collana in acciaio con finitura Ip gold

Breil’s circle is called Hoop

Hoop, something that has a circular shape and has no beginning or end. This is the name of the new collection by Breil, the Italian brand of the Binda group. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings focus on circularity, also through the use of the classic groumette chain with oval links in polished steel. The closure hidden between the chain links creates an effect of continuity and ends with a lobster clasp.
The energetic Hoop necklace by Breil is a groumette chain made up of maxi oval links with a slightly squared section. Furthermore, the oval links have a slight twist which offers volume to the jewel. The choker, 47 centimeters long and with an adjustable hidden closure, is available in polished steel (79 euros) and IP gold polished steel (89).

Orecchini a cerchio
Hoop earrings

The bracelet, which can be combined as a set with the necklace, retains the same design: a groumette chain in polished steel (65 euros) and IP gold polished steel (75), both with adjustable hidden closure. The earrings interpret the Hoop concept with bold personality. The soft design is available in two versions: the first takes up the oval shape of the links in the collection in polished steel (49) or in polished IP gold steel (55). The lobe earrings with a rounded and rich shape represent the maxi design in the polished steel (49) and IP gold polished steel (55) versions. The two models are worn with a butterfly closure.
Orologi della collezione Hoop
Watches from the Hoop collection

The Hoop jewelery line also includes a time-only jewel watch which takes up the characteristics of the collection with a 22×25 mm oval case in polished steel or IP gold polished steel, a reference to the oval shape of the jewel links. The case houses a double-level white dial with luminous crystals as indexes and the Breil lettering logo at 12 o’clock.
Breil Hoop, orecchini bold
Breil Hoop, bold earrings

Bracciale della linea Hoop
Bracelet from the Hoop line

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anelli della linea Parrots
Previous Story

From the Amazon to jewels with Thais Bernardes

Collana La Moselle
Next Story

Stenzhorn high jewelry with La Moselle

Latest from