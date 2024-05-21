Hoop, something that has a circular shape and has no beginning or end. This is the name of the new collection by Breil, the Italian brand of the Binda group. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings focus on circularity, also through the use of the classic groumette chain with oval links in polished steel. The closure hidden between the chain links creates an effect of continuity and ends with a lobster clasp.

The energetic Hoop necklace by Breil is a groumette chain made up of maxi oval links with a slightly squared section. Furthermore, the oval links have a slight twist which offers volume to the jewel. The choker, 47 centimeters long and with an adjustable hidden closure, is available in polished steel (79 euros) and IP gold polished steel (89).



The bracelet, which can be combined as a set with the necklace, retains the same design: a groumette chain in polished steel (65 euros) and IP gold polished steel (75), both with adjustable hidden closure. The earrings interpret the Hoop concept with bold personality. The soft design is available in two versions: the first takes up the oval shape of the links in the collection in polished steel (49) or in polished IP gold steel (55). The lobe earrings with a rounded and rich shape represent the maxi design in the polished steel (49) and IP gold polished steel (55) versions. The two models are worn with a butterfly closure.



The Hoop jewelery line also includes a time-only jewel watch which takes up the characteristics of the collection with a 22×25 mm oval case in polished steel or IP gold polished steel, a reference to the oval shape of the jewel links. The case houses a double-level white dial with luminous crystals as indexes and the Breil lettering logo at 12 o’clock.

