From the Amazon to jewels with Thais Bernardes

The parrots of the Amazon and the Corcovado of Rio de Janeiro inspire the jewels of Thais Bernardes ♦︎

Thais Bernardes, from fashion shows on catwalks to colored pencils on a desk. For a few years now, the former Brazilian model has reinvented herself as a jewelery designer based in Milan and is launching new jewels that are always linked to her roots. A series of rings has as its subject Corcovado, the mountain approximately 700 meters high that overlooks Rio de Janeiro and which has the large statue of Christ the Redeemer on its summit. The jewels are made of gold-plated silver and enamel, with the addition of cubic zirconia.



Another line of jewelery has parrots as its subject, the colorful birds that populate the Amazon forests, unfortunately threatened by deforestation. Thais Bernardes, who has always been sensitive to the rights of indigenous people, has decided to donate part of the proceeds from the sale of this collection to Survival International, a global movement for indigenous peoples, which since 1969 has helped them defend their lives, protect their lands and determine their future independently. They are purchased in Milan from Brian & Barry Building or online.

