Breil design with B&ME Knot Love

New pieces for the collection characterized by a love knot to wear. Breil, a Binda Italia brand, offers the B&ME Knot Love collection where the knot is a symbol of the couple’s union. But in this case it is not a simple way to join two different personalities, but rather a symbolic interpretation, because the knot actually forms the stylized shape of the heart. The original design is, in fact, one of Breil’s characteristics.

Adjustable length choker necklace with IP gold finish

The new B&ME Endless Knot necklaces are made using a very thin forced chain which allows the steel infinity sign to be enhanced. The choker necklaces, of adjustable length (39-45 centimetres), are equipped with a lobster clasp with an engraved Breil logo detail and are offered in steel versions (45 euros) and IP gold steel (49). Even the braceletsThe bracelets are available in steel (39) and steel with IP gold finish (45). They are adjustable in length (15-21 centimeters) and are equipped with a lobster clasp with Breil logo.

Rigid bracelets in silver steel and with IP gold finish

The B&ME Knot Love collection is made with a steel wire that forms a heart-knot in a single movement, without interruptions. The metal is available in a glossy, silver and IP gold finish. The golden steel version of the Knot Love ring is also offered with a glossy, white or black enamel finish (49 euros). The bracelets in silver and IP gold steel have an adjustable closure with a snap hook (60 euros in silver steel, 70 euros in IP gold steel). The collection also includes semi-rigid bracelets, with a thin chain and adjustable closure (49 euros in silver steel; 60 euros in IP gold steel).

B&ME Knot bracelet in steel
Rings with shiny, black and white enamel finish
B&ME Knot ring in steel with IP gold finish
B&ME Knot ring in steel
B&ME Knot bracelet in steel with IP gold finish

