The bijoux brand Breil offers the new mini collection (four pieces) Flow. Like the other lines of the Milanese brand, it has a minimal design, with an irregular cylindrical section. Breil’s Flow necklaces are presented in two versions. The 70 centimeter long necklace has a T-bar closure: it is in polished steel (price 45 euros) or polished steel with IP gold finish (55 euros). It can be worn as a thin tie or worn longer. There is also the necklace (adjustable from 39 to 45 centimetres) with a central element in steel (39) or IP gold steel (49).



The earrings interpret the design of the Flow collection in two versions. A model with a geometric design, with a cylindrical section with a U-shaped folded shape, which creates a triangular shape in the steel version (45) and IP gold steel (49). Or an earring characterized by a pendant chain and a 6.6 centimeter long element hanging from the lobe in steel (35) and IP gold steel (39).

