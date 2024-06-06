The bijoux brand Breil offers the new mini collection (four pieces) Flow. Like the other lines of the Milanese brand, it has a minimal design, with an irregular cylindrical section. Breil’s Flow necklaces are presented in two versions. The 70 centimeter long necklace has a T-bar closure: it is in polished steel (price 45 euros) or polished steel with IP gold finish (55 euros). It can be worn as a thin tie or worn longer. There is also the necklace (adjustable from 39 to 45 centimetres) with a central element in steel (39) or IP gold steel (49).
The earrings interpret the design of the Flow collection in two versions. A model with a geometric design, with a cylindrical section with a U-shaped folded shape, which creates a triangular shape in the steel version (45) and IP gold steel (49). Or an earring characterized by a pendant chain and a 6.6 centimeter long element hanging from the lobe in steel (35) and IP gold steel (39).
Flow collection earrings and necklaces by Breil
The bijoux brand Breil offers the new mini collection (four pieces) Flow. Like the other lines of the Milanese brand, it has a minimal design, with an irregular cylindrical section. Breil’s Flow necklaces are presented in two versions. The 70 centimeter long necklace has a T-bar closure: it is in polished steel (price 45 euros) or polished steel with IP gold finish (55 euros). It can be worn as a thin tie or worn longer. There is also the necklace (adjustable from 39 to 45 centimetres) with a central element in steel (39) or IP gold steel (49).
Latest from
Hoop, something that has a circular shape and has no beginning or end. This is the
Mother’s Day is also the celebration of jewellery, the favorite gift. For the occasion, the jewelery
The young people staying at the penal institute for minors in Nisida (Naples) are involved in
The murrina is a colored glass object obtained with a special process born in Murano, an
Alviero Martini 1A Classe’s ideal world tour through the most famous places continues with the La