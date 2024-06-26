Art Déco evoked in Breil’s Stylize collection. The accessible Milanese jewelry and watch brand offers bracelets, earrings and rings characterized by geometric shapes and a line design, inspired by the stylistic model of the 1930s. The rigid bracelet is characterized by a repeated linear decoration: it is made of shiny gold IP harmonic steel (79 euros). The Breil lettering logo is engraved at the ends of the bracelet.



The IP gold polished steel earrings (49 euros) also feature a line workmanship, typical of retro jewellery. The ring from the collection, in parure with the bracelet and earrings, takes up the steel shapes (59 euros): it has maxi dimensions that characterize it. The Stylize line also includes a two-hand watch in polished steel or IP gold polished steel. The case is rectangular measuring 24×21.4 mm. Inside is a minimal dial, which takes up the colors of the art deco style: black, emerald green and white, with applied indexes and crystals in the black version and the Breil lettering logo at 12 o’clock in the same shades as the case. Price: 149 and 139 euros.

