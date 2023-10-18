It is inevitable that the Tuscan brand Amen has had the collection called Croci in its catalog for some time. The company, founded in 2012 by the entrepreneur Giovanni Licastro, was born, as its name indicates, with the idea of offering jewelery for those with a strong spiritual and religious inspiration. On the other hand, it is worth remembering, the word amen is common in many populations: it is found for the first time in the Hebrew Bible, but subsequently also appears in the New Testament. And it is still used in the Jewish, Christian and Muslim religions as a final word or as an answer to a prayer.



The Croci collection, which is one of Amen’s continuing lines, expands for autumn winter 2023 with new sets of chain bracelets and necklaces in silver or gold plated and with the addition of white and black cubic zirconia. In addition to the shape of the cross, the jewels also add small medals with the engraving of the figure of the Madonna. Another medal, however, shows the name of the brand.