Anello di GeO
Ukrainian jewels return to GemGèneve

With GemGèneve (Palaexpo di Ginervra, 2-5 November 2023) the jewels of Ukraine also return. Proposing them again is the Strong & Precious Art Foundation, which will participate in the jewelry fair: it is the fourth time that it will be present at the event dedicated to gems and jewelry, with Ukrainian jewelry brands and designers. This year the Foundation presents six Ukrainian brands and designers, including Nomis, Drutis Jewellery, Yuval’ Studios, Inesa Kovalova, Zhernov Artifactory along with newcomers GeO and Yastreb Jewelry.

Nomis Jewellery

This is the fourth time we have participated in GemGenève. Over the past two years we have featured over ten Ukrainian jewelry brands and designers, and this year we will introduce more newcomers. GemGenève has become a starting point for international recognition for many Ukrainian jewelers, and we are happy to help our talented designers shine in the global arena. For us, this event is an opportunity to introduce Ukrainian goldsmith art to a demanding audience, true connoisseurs and jewelry experts from all over the world, and we will spare no effort to make this discovery particularly exciting and memorable.
Olga Oleksenko, CEO Strong & Precious Art Foundation

Zhernov Artifactory earrings

Nomis presents multifunctional and unisex jewellery: the rings can be worn as ear cuffs, the stud earrings as pendants and the bracelets as chokers. Drutis returns with the kaleidoscopic pendants. Yuval’ Studios presents the Motherland collection, fusing symbolic designs that echo Ukraine’s abundant wheat fields with revisited traditional ceramics, featuring milk jugs and sheep. Inesa Kovalova introduces Suspension: earrings with diamonds, gold and titanium that embody movement and light. GeO with thousand-year-old precious stones and designs that amplify its intrinsic beauty. Finally, Yastreb Jewelry creates pieces that invite owners to boldly declare their identity and seek beauty and joy with a minimalist aesthetic, while Zhernov Artifactory is a niche jewelry brand founded by Ukrainian artist and designer Sergey Zhernov and by his wife Lilia in 2014.

Earrings by Inesa Kovalova
Necklace by Yuva Studios
Rings by Yastreb Jewelry
The kaleidoscope pendant by Drutis Jewellery. Copyright: gioiellis.com

