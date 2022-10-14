









According to the latest quarterly data, LVMH group’s jewelry and watch sales increased 25% year-on-year to € 2.67 billion ($ 2.6 billion). For the first nine months, the category’s revenues increased 23% to 7.58 billion euros (7.38 billion dollars). This is to say that jewels count a lot for the group led by Bernard Aranult. And the magical touch of the French entrepreneur is also felt for Tiffany & Co., conquered two years ago and already integrated between Louis Vuitton bags and Moët Hennessy champagne. For example, Tiffany will participate in Lvmh’s Journées Particulières: it is a three-day showcase that aims to enhance (even if there is no need for it) the savoir faire of the French Maison.



Originally launched in 2011 by Antoine Arnault, CEO of Berluti and director of communications at Louis Vuitton, Les Journées Particulières is a summa of the craftsmanship of the brands linked to the group. Tiffany will be attending this event for the first time and showcase its 185-year history of craftsmanship through the Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop located in New York City. The facility is located near the Maison’s legendary office on Fifth Avenue and is designed as a hub for creativity and product innovation.

Tiffany’s legendary savoir-faire is shown in an immersive experience with a direct insight into the world of Tiffany & Co. craftsmanship.There is no better time to bring Tiffany to the Journées Particulières, highlighting our world-renowned craftsmanship alongside that of the most esteemed Maison of Lvmh.

Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co

As part of its recently launched social impact program, Tiffany Atrium, Tiffany & Co. has partnered with Harlem’s Fashion Row and North Carolina A&T State University to launch a ten-week lecture series focused on design and innovation of jewels. Students selected from the program will have the opportunity to travel to New York City and visit the JDIW during the Journées Particulières, followed by career and networking panels with Tiffany & Co professionals.Les Journées Particulières is open to the public from Friday 14 October to Sunday 16 October at the Tiffany & Co. JDIW, located at 53 West 23rd Street in New York City. Small group appointments will be staggered over the weekend for an optimal experience.