









Prada too discovers the right way to recycled gold. The apparel brand announced Eternal Gold, made from recycled gold and traceable diamonds. In short, good practices are fairly widespread in a world that demands more respect for the environment. The collection is presented, by agencies and websites, as a debut in the jewelry of the Milanese brand. Even if the decision to offer gold jewelry and not just fashion bijoux was made in 2019, three years ago. The novelty, if anything, concerns the choice of 100% recycled gold according to the standards of the Chain of Custody established by the Responsible Jewelry Council, as stated by Timothy Iwata, Prada Jewerly Director, according to which this choice is not common to any other jewelry or luxury fashion house in the world.



It is true that brands like Monica Vinadier or PdPaola have long used recycled gold, but Prada adds the possibility of verifying authenticity and provenance through the Consortium Aura blockchain. In addition, Prada also offers traceability of small diamonds, while usually only those from half a carat upwards have an identity card that certifies a fair origin. The jewels are made in Valenza and have a very clean, simple appearance, with the prevalence of large volumes and with the laser-engraved Prada brand clearly in evidence.



The theme is gold, while the design takes up the usual symbology of hearts and snakes (with a titanium core to make the bracelet flexible), but with a style that matches that of the Maison’s clothing. Prices: from 1500 euros for the simplest ring to 55,000 euros for the most precious piece. Faces of the collection launch are American poet and activist Amanda Gorman, American actress, model and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and Canadian-born Korean musician Somi Jeon.















