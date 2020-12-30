Mish’s fine jewels











A jewelry brand known (perhaps) more for boutique furnishings is a rare case. But it’s the story of Mish, in New York. The boutique is located at 30 Bond Street in the Noho Historic Landmark District. It has no jewelry in the window: the founder and designer, Mish Tworkowski, prefers that the boutique is known by a few exclusive customers through word of mouth. The boutique has a purple door and an exquisitely decorated interior designed by Mish’s partner, architect Joseph Singer.



An environment that often ends up on the pages of Robb Report, Vogue or Town & Country. Mish opened his store about ten years ago, after studying art history and fine arts in the United States and England, and training at Sotheby’s. The designer also declares a passion for gardening and eighteenth-century watercolors. In short, Mish is an atypical jeweler. Oh yeah, and the jewels? Obviously there is no shortage of flower-shaped gold jewels. But the New York designer also uses pearls a lot. Refined jewels, in harmony with the environment in which they are sold.

















