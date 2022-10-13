









Turning 110 is very rare, even though people’s average lifespans have lengthened. In New York, however, there are two over 100 birthdays: those of the Oscar Heyman maison and the antique dealer MS Rau: both have decided to celebrate the prestigious milestone. The birthday return is represented by the 110 Collection, which includes 12 pieces of jewelery wing inspired by the historical and archival models of Oscar Heyman and which will be sold exclusively through MS Rau. Furthermore, the jewelery house has prepared a catalog that summarizes the story of Oscar Heyman in 110 jewels.



Oscar Neymann is one of the most famous American jewelry brands and chosen by many stars of the show, but above all it is a kind of institution in the luxury sector. It was founded in 1912 by Oscar, Nathan and Harry Heyman, originally from Latvia. Today it is still a family business, led by Adam Heyman, George’s son, along with co-chairman Tom Heyman. MS Rau, also born in 1912, is one of the best-known art, antiques and jewelry galleries in North America. Today it is led by third and fourth generation owners, Bill and Rebecca Rau.



The 110th anniversary collection includes a bracelet with more than 20 carats of sapphires, 5 carats of tsavorites and 7.46 carats of round diamonds, an almost 11 carat yellow sapphire ring, a purple sapphire ring, gold drop earrings and platinum with 12.5 carats of pink sapphires from Madagascar and yellow sapphires from Ceylon, and a pair of earrings with sapphire and Ceylon diamonds and a pair of earrings with aquamarine and two-tone spinel.















