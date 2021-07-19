ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — July 19, 2021 at 4:30 am

Jacquie Aiche’s new boho-chic jewels




With an Egyptian father, but born in the USA, Jacquie Aiche is a strange mix of hippie culture (she also organizes yoga classes in her boutique), boho-chic and luxury. She loves hammered gold according to Middle Eastern influences, but also amulets, an informal approach, long and thin necklaces, hard and colored stones, like those of her latest creations. And many celebrities love her, starting with Rihanna, who years ago chose to wear (also) her jewelry and launched this designer who works in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the right place to have customers flocking to newspapers and websites. websites dedicated to entertainment and gossip.

Anello in oro 14 carati con diamanti e zaffiri
Anello in oro 14 carati con diamanti e zaffiri

Her success, however, is above all the result of her ability to combine a cheerful and unconventional spirit with luxury. And that’s part of her attitude: when she was eight, she told, she painted small rocks that she sold to neighbors. Then, she decided to go into fashion and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. She worked a bit in the fashion industry, in her family’s Sunset Boulevard fashion boutique, until she realized that the thing she did best was making jewelry. She loves opals, tourmalines and turquoise, which accompany the gold threads with small diamonds. In addition to classic jewelry, rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, she has also designed body ornaments to be worn around the hips or small chains that follow the outline of a bra.
Diamond Bezel Halter Bra in oro 14 carati
Diamond Bezel Halter Bra in oro 14 carati

Bracciale con zaffiri
Bracciale con zaffiri
Collana con turchesi e opale
Collana con turchesi e opale
Collana con opali
Collana con opali
Anello con zaffiri viola
Anello con zaffiri viola
Orecchini Rainbow con zaffiri
Orecchini Rainbow con zaffiri

Collana con ametista e diamanti
Collana con ametista e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *