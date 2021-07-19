









With an Egyptian father, but born in the USA, Jacquie Aiche is a strange mix of hippie culture (she also organizes yoga classes in her boutique), boho-chic and luxury. She loves hammered gold according to Middle Eastern influences, but also amulets, an informal approach, long and thin necklaces, hard and colored stones, like those of her latest creations. And many celebrities love her, starting with Rihanna, who years ago chose to wear (also) her jewelry and launched this designer who works in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the right place to have customers flocking to newspapers and websites. websites dedicated to entertainment and gossip.



Her success, however, is above all the result of her ability to combine a cheerful and unconventional spirit with luxury. And that’s part of her attitude: when she was eight, she told, she painted small rocks that she sold to neighbors. Then, she decided to go into fashion and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. She worked a bit in the fashion industry, in her family’s Sunset Boulevard fashion boutique, until she realized that the thing she did best was making jewelry. She loves opals, tourmalines and turquoise, which accompany the gold threads with small diamonds. In addition to classic jewelry, rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, she has also designed body ornaments to be worn around the hips or small chains that follow the outline of a bra.