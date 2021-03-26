A chain for play from Vhenier

x
Wearing a bracelet, for fun. Surround the neck with a choker, for fun. Use a chain as a belt, just for fun. Vhernier, an Italian brand that makes design its flag, proposes a new multipurpose chain, Mon Jeu. It is first of all a bracelet that does not betray the classic setting of the Piedmontese Maison with a heart in Milan. The Mon Jeu chain is made up of modules that can be combined as desired, choosing from different variants. Metalworking and style are typical of Vhernier: the elements of the chain are in pink gold, white gold, titanium with or without full pavé diamonds, or with starry pavé set diamonds.
The idea of adding modularity and, above all, offering the possibility of combining the elements of the chain, suggested the idea that the jewel can be built at will, like a game. In short, by lengthening or shortening the chain, you can get a bracelet, choker, long or short necklace and even go so far as to create a belt. In short, a game, but also the possibility of building a custom-made jewel. And it is no small thing.