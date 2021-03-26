A chain for play from Vhenier



Wearing a bracelet, for fun. Surround the neck with a choker, for fun. Use a chain as a belt, just for fun. Vhernier, an Italian brand that makes design its flag, proposes a new multipurpose chain, Mon Jeu. It is first of all a bracelet that does not betray the classic setting of the Piedmontese Maison with a heart in Milan. The Mon Jeu chain is made up of modules that can be combined as desired, choosing from different variants. Metalworking and style are typical of Vhernier: the elements of the chain are in pink gold, white gold, titanium with or without full pavé diamonds, or with starry pavé set diamonds.



The idea of ​​adding modularity and, above all, offering the possibility of combining the elements of the chain, suggested the idea that the jewel can be built at will, like a game. In short, by lengthening or shortening the chain, you can get a bracelet, choker, long or short necklace and even go so far as to create a belt. In short, a game, but also the possibility of building a custom-made jewel. And it is no small thing.

















