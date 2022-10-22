









Vicenzaoro returns to its usual place in the calendar and prepares for the next appointment (20-24 January 2023) with some news. This is the new Time community, dedicated to contemporary watchmaking with distribution, which integrates the merchandise offer of the event, which sees the confirmation of VO Vintage (January 20-23, one more day than past editions), an event that takes place in the adjacent spaces and is dedicated to vintage timepieces and jewelery, open to the public. But now Vo will be joined by a B2B area for contemporary watchmaking. Furthermore, as reported to gioiellis.com, the new edition of Vicenzaoro should re-propose the original formula, with personalized booth set-ups for each exhibitor.



Vicenzaoro thus returns to be the forerunner of events dedicated to jewelry. For the occasion, Ieg, the company that organizes the fair, proposes the format The Jewelery Boutique Show. In short, after the long interlude conditioned by covid, the Italian jewelery fair is back to normal, including the program of talks and workshops with international experts and opinion leaders. And with Vicenzaoro will be back T. Gold, the international exhibition of technologies and machinery for goldsmithing, the main showcase of innovation for the sector.