









Wisteria blooms early: Crieri doesn’t wait for spring to launch a new series of jewels. The Glicine (wisteria) collection. The plant, wisteria, was named after the botanist Thomas Nuttall in memory of the American physician and anatomist Caspar Wistar, it inspired rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, made around the drop motif. Indeed, the petals of the wisteria flower resemble drops gathered in clusters. Instead of the violet color, the Wisteria collection features the classic colors of 18K gold and diamonds.



Alongside the shape reminiscent of the clusters of the wisteria flower, with the drops arranged in clusters interrupted by a diamond, the collection also presents an interpretation of the classic moi et toi, where a briolette-cut diamond contrasts with a drop in gold . Even the earrings follow the same stylistic key, with drops in gold together with diamonds with the same shape, both in the button model and in the pendant ones. The bracelets are also made up of gold drops alternating with small diamonds, as is the necklace, consisting of a thin chain and a central pendant made with pavé diamonds, or with small gold drops lined up and interspersed with a diamond. With a teardrop cut, of course.