Anello moi et toi in oro e diamanti

Crieri makes wisteria bloom

Wisteria blooms early: Crieri doesn’t wait for spring to launch a new series of jewels. The Glicine (wisteria)  collection. The plant, wisteria, was named after the botanist Thomas Nuttall in memory of the American physician and anatomist Caspar Wistar, it inspired rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, made around the drop motif. Indeed, the petals of the wisteria flower resemble drops gathered in clusters. Instead of the violet color, the Wisteria collection features the classic colors of 18K gold and diamonds.

Anello Glicine con gocce in oro e tre diamanti briolette
Alongside the shape reminiscent of the clusters of the wisteria flower, with the drops arranged in clusters interrupted by a diamond, the collection also presents an interpretation of the classic moi et toi, where a briolette-cut diamond contrasts with a drop in gold . Even the earrings follow the same stylistic key, with drops in gold together with diamonds with the same shape, both in the button model and in the pendant ones. The bracelets are also made up of gold drops alternating with small diamonds, as is the necklace, consisting of a thin chain and a central pendant made with pavé diamonds, or with small gold drops lined up and interspersed with a diamond. With a teardrop cut, of course.
Collana con pendente in oro e diamanti
Collana con pendente a pavé di diamanti
Bracciale in oro con tre diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati
Orecchini pendenti in oro e diamanti
Orecchini con pavé di diamanti
Orecchini a bottone con gocce in oro e diamanti
Orecchini Glicine in oro e diamanti
Anello moi et toi in oro e diamanti
