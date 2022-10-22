GemGenève does not forget Ukraine. Also in the new edition of the event scheduled from 3 to 6 November there will be jewelry creators operating in the country under attack by Russia. In GemGèneve, the organizers planned the Strong & Precious project, which aims to make Ukrainian jewelers known on the international scene. Alongside contemporary creations, the antique jewels of the most famous Ukrainian jeweler of the 20th century, Joseph Marchak, will also be exhibited. He was Fabergé’s main competitor, yet Marchak was called the Cartier of Kiev. Now his jewels occupy a special place in private collections and auction houses.
Ukrainian goldsmith art has very deep roots and every phase of its history, from antiquity to modernity, deserves our careful attention. We are making every effort to organize this exhibition in order to amaze the foreign public with its originality and be remembered for a long time.
Natalia Kietiene, curator of the Strong & Precious project
Among the Ukrainian jewelry brands present on display are Nomis, Inesa Kovalova, Bevza, Rockah.brand, Sergey Zhernov Art & Jewelry, Drutis Jewelery, Lutiki, Gunia, Denis Music.
The dissemination of Ukrainian culture – cinema, art, music, literature or jewelry – is our duty today. We want to be recognized and seen through the prism of our truly brilliant cultural tradition. Our first exhibition was a real success and I have no doubt that this time too demanding and professional visitors will appreciate our goldsmith artists
Olga Oleksenko, curator of the Strong & Precious project