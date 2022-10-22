









GemGenève does not forget Ukraine. Also in the new edition of the event scheduled from 3 to 6 November there will be jewelry creators operating in the country under attack by Russia. In GemGèneve, the organizers planned the Strong & Precious project, which aims to make Ukrainian jewelers known on the international scene. Alongside contemporary creations, the antique jewels of the most famous Ukrainian jeweler of the 20th century, Joseph Marchak, will also be exhibited. He was Fabergé’s main competitor, yet Marchak was called the Cartier of Kiev. Now his jewels occupy a special place in private collections and auction houses.



Ukrainian goldsmith art has very deep roots and every phase of its history, from antiquity to modernity, deserves our careful attention. We are making every effort to organize this exhibition in order to amaze the foreign public with its originality and be remembered for a long time.

Natalia Kietiene, curator of the Strong & Precious project

Among the Ukrainian jewelry brands present on display are Nomis, Inesa Kovalova, Bevza, Rockah.brand, Sergey Zhernov Art & Jewelry, Drutis Jewelery, Lutiki, Gunia, Denis Music.

