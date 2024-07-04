Vicenzaoro, the jewelery fair organized by the Italian Exhibition Group with 1,200 brands present, returns from 6 to 10 September. Almost simultaneously (6-8 September), still at the fair, VO’Clock Privé also returns, dedicated to contemporary watchmaking and open to the entire public. Ieg anticipates the news and confirmations among the major jewelery brands, during which there will also be the presentation of the new Trendbook, Ieg’s independent observatory on contemporary jewelery curated by Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting.



Among the Made in Italy brands in the Icon area, companies such as Damiani, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Fope, Palmiero, Roberto Demeglio, Serafino Consoli, Gismondi 1754, Leo Pizzo, Mirco Visconti, Davite & Delucchi, Giorgio Visconti, Peruffo Jewelry, World Diamond Group, Marco Dal Maso, Zancan, Barakà, Adolfo Courrier, Verdi, Nanis, Giovanni Ferraris. Confirmations also from Staurino Fratelli, K di Kuore, Mariani 1878, Chantecler, De Simone Fratelli, Coscia and Vittorio Fiorentino. In the lounge, on the first floor, while the renovation work continues outside the fair, you will find the jewels of Morellato Group, with Bluespirit, D’Amante, Christ, Cleor and Live Diamond. The Group has chosen to preview the next brand at Vicenzaoro, which joins the 15 owned and six licensed ones.



From abroad, brands such as Schreiner Fine Jewelery, Hans Krieger, Giloy, Breuning, Niessing, Jörg Heinz and Heinz Mayer, Yana Nesper, Al Coro and Stenzhorn have been confirmed from Germany, Dámaso Martinez, Carrera y Carrera and Facet from Spain, Akillis from France, Djula and La brune et la blonde, from Switzerland Fullord, from Turkey Terzhian, from Texas Sutra and from Hong Kong Butani. Also confirmed are the Australian Autore and Fabergé from the United Kingdom. The new entries are the Italian Daverio 1933, the Greek Dionysios and the German Artur Scholl.



Vicenzaoro September also presents the Design Room in this edition, dedicated to small designer brands. Michel Tortel with the Qitteri Paris brand, Vicky Shawe, Karen Suen, Alessio Boschi, Guy Bedarida with the Marina B brand, the Chilean José María Goñi, Busatti Milano and Miseno Jewelry, Netali Nissim, Cedille Paris, Antonini Milano, Mousson Atelier will be present , Osi Vitoria Jewelry, Misani.



Furthermore, Alessio Boschi and Alessia Crivelli are the mentors of the The 8 project, introduced by Ieg to enhance new Italian and international jewelery talents such as Igor Quagliata, graduated from the IED in Rome, who shapes titanium, gold with precious stones for a genderless look. The Iranian Roshanak Payrovi, master in Jewelery Design in Arezzo, makes micromosaic her stylistic signature. Antonia Ascolillo, from the Ied in Rome, is inspired by cellular tissues and natural fibres. Juan Sebastian Plah Galindo, Colombian, Milanese by adoption, translates the colors and rhythms of his Cartagena de Indias into jewels.

