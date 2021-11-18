









Although the smartphone has become the favorite game of children, the old balloon that floats in the air tied to a thread is still (fortunately) something that attracts those who have not yet learned the gestures on the screen of an iPhone or the like. This resilience is also testified by Vhernier, that has been offering Palloncino (balloon) as a collection for many years now. Unlike the aerostatic balloon, however, the jewels of the Balloon collection are appreciated by a more adult age



In any case, the design of the Maison’s jewels is particularly appreciated, so much so that periodically Vhernier proposes it always new variants. This year, for example, a diamond pavé version arrives. The new jewelry includes ring and earrings, both available in white or black diamond pavé on white gold. Furthermore, the Palloncino ring has an ergonomic shape that allows you to wear two rings on the same finger, in opposite directions. The earring, sold individually, can be combined with a model made with diamonds of the same color but is also suitable for creating the black and white couple.