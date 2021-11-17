









News that interests those who live in Milan but, in reality, not only: Stroili has inaugurated a new Milanese store. But which, at the same time, can also be strategically used by those who do not live in the Lombard city. In fact, it is located on the first floor of the Garibaldi railway station. Stroili thus continues its retail expansion in Milan. The company now controlled by the French group Thom Europe, which also owns the Histoire d’Or brand, has already opened a flagship in the Lombard capital in corso Vercelli inaugurated last December, in addition to the stores in via Felice Casati (Buenos Aires) , City Life and at the Coin department stores.



The new boutique has an area of 70 square meters and has the pink colors of the brand. The goal is to offer a unique, surprising and satisfying customer experience for each individual consumer. And of course the entire range of Stroili jewelry collections.