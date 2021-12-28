— December 28, 2021 at 4:00 am

The 3D by Valeria D’Annibale




Valeria D’Annibale, hi-tech designer but without giving up the personal touch with her Varily Jewelry

From Rome (Italy) to Sidney (Australia) to design and produce bijoux with 3D printer technology. Valeria D’Annibale studied Jewelery and Object Design at the Enmore Design Center and goldsmithing in Italy: the synthesis of her work is the computer creation of earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets and then translating them into objects with the use of nylon powder through a special printer. Varily Jewelry’s hi-tech jewels are sold directly online on her site.

Anello Vertigo
Anello Vertigo

There is also a phase two, because the objects are then finished by hand. In short, an activity between technology and craftsmanship, so much so that Valeria D’Annibale was long ago invited to participate in the Make Fair, an event dedicated to the world of new digital artisans that takes place in Rome. She, who explained that she had a passion for jewelry since she was a child, created her own jewelry brand in 2015. Hers is a very personal way, a bridge between hi-tech and tradition: in addition to 3D printing, in fact, he also uses silver and steel, before concluding the processing of the pieces by adding textures and finishes to make each piece something different.

Bracciale geometrico vertigo
Bracciale geometrico vertigo
Anello Perforated vertigo
Anello Perforated vertigo
Orecchini Cube
Orecchini Cube
Pendente Dalia
Pendente Dalia
Orecchini Dalia
Orecchini Dalia

Orecchini Leaf
Orecchini Leaf







