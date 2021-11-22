









There is a type of jewelry that does not look to the past, but futuristically to the society of the present. This is the story of Bettina T, a brand created by the designer Cinzia Caviglia. The fact that the designer’s ideas were born in Rome, one of the cities with the most history behind it, makes Cinzia Caviglia’s choice to use shapes inspired by common objects, such as the springs used to hang the laundry to dry, even more unusual. Springs are not the only element that is extrapolated from its context to become a jewel. In fact, the Industrial collection also includes other jewels that find their origin, as far as design is concerned, in another area. The jewels are made of silver or gold, in some cases with the addition of small diamonds.



Perhaps this vocation for aesthetic contamination derives from the training of Cinzia Caviglia, who started as a graphic designer, who adds in her bio the inclination to blend apparently distinct subjects, from design to photography, from glass craftsmanship to illustration and to 3D creations. The transmigration into the world of jewelry is due, however, to her work with her mother Bettina in the family jewelry, which she then continued, with the addition of new ideas.