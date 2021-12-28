Every culture has combined a month of the year with a precious or semi-precious stone. For some it is a superstition, for others only a game, for the Association of US jewelers it is a matter of principle. In any case, here is a brief guide to the stones of the month, or birthstones. For January it is the garnet and then … ♦
Each month is associated with a lucky stone. The tradition is ancient: if the combination is good, only those who wear it can to say. According to some historians, the idea of combining stones to the months of the year has its origins in antiquity. It was believed, in fact, that there was a link between the twelve stones set in the breastplate of Aaron. The jewel worn by Jewish priests, indicated the tribes of Israel and, at the same time, the signs of the zodiac. Different interpretations of some passages of the Bible have reinforced the idea. At the end of theological disputes, myths and legends, the practice of wearing a different stone for each month of the year has more strengthened. According one interpretation, has become a code during the eighteenth century, in Poland, while for others dates the code back, to 1560, in Germany. In any case, there are some differences between the stones of the month of the past and those of today and, in addition, there are also variations between one country and another. In India, for example, the stones related to the months of the year are completely different. Who will be right?
With a typical efficiency American, in 1912, in an effort to standardize the birthstone, ie stones tied to the day of birth, the National Association of jewelers in the US has officially adopted a list of stones. In 1952 the Jewelry Industry Council of America has updated the list with the addition of alexandrite in June and citrine to november while pink tourmaline was assigned to October. But it is not over. The American Gem Trade Association in 2002 added the tanzanite as birthstone to December. And not to be outdone by the National Association of Goldsmiths of Great Britain has created its own standard list of stones, in 1937. Italy also has its stones tied to the month: garnet to January, the amethyst to February, aquamarine to March, diamond to April, emerald to May, the alexandrite, moonstone and pearl to June, Ruby to July, the peridot to August, sapphire to September, opal and tourmaline, citrine to October, the topaz to November, and tanzanite to December, turquoise and zircon.
|Mese
|Italia
|XV-XX Secolo
|Usa
|Gran Bretagna
|India
|Gennaio
|Granato
|Granato
|Granato
|Granato
|Serpentina
|Febbraio
|Ametista
|Ametista, zircone rosso, perla
|Ametista
|Ametista
|Pietra luna
|Marzo
|Acquamarina
|Eliotropio, diaspro
|Acquamarina, eliotropio
|Acquamarina, eliotropio
|Gold Shiva Lingam
|Aprile
|Diamante
|Diamante, zaffiro
|Diamante
|Diamante, cristallo di rocca
|Diamante
|Maggio
|Smeraldo
|Smeraldo, agata
|Smeraldo
|Smeraldo, crisoprasio
|Smeraldo
|Giugno
|Alessandrite, pietra luna, perla
|Occhio di gatto, turchese, agata
|Perla, pietra luna, alessandrite
|Perla, pietra luna
|Perla
|Luglio
|Rubino
|Turchese, onice
|Rubino
|Rubino, corniola
|Zaffiro
|Agosto
|Peridoto
|Sardonia (calcedonio), corniola, pietra luna, topazio
|Peridoto
|Peridoto, sardonia (calcedonio)
|Rubino
|Settembre
|Zaffiro
|Crisolito
|Zaffiro
|Zaffiro, lapislazzuli
|Zircone
|Ottobre
|Opale, tormalina
|Opale, acquamarina
|Opale, tormalina
|Opale
|Corallo
|Novembre
|Citrino, topazio
|Topazio, perla
|Citrino, topazio
|Citrino, topazio
|Occhio di gatto
|Dicembre
|Tanzanite, turchese, zircone
|Eliotropio, rubino
|Tanzanite, turchese, zircone
|Tanzanite, turchese
|Topazio
