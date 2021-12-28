da sapere — December 28, 2021 at 8:00 am

Every culture has combined a month of the year with a precious or semi-precious stone. For some it is a superstition, for others only a game, for the Association of US jewelers it is a matter of principle. In any case, here is a brief guide to the stones of the month, or birthstones. For January it is the garnet and then … ♦

Each month is associated with a lucky stone. The tradition is ancient: if the combination is good, only those who wear it can to say. According to some historians, the idea of combining stones to the months of the year has its origins in antiquity. It was believed, in fact, that there was a link between the twelve stones set in the breastplate of Aaron. The jewel worn by Jewish priests, indicated the tribes of Israel and, at the same time, the signs of the zodiac. Different interpretations of some passages of the Bible have reinforced the idea. At the end of theological disputes, myths and legends, the practice of wearing a different stone for each month of the year has more strengthened. According one interpretation, has become a code during the eighteenth century, in Poland, while for others dates the code back, to 1560, in Germany. In any case, there are some differences between the stones of the month of the past and those of today and, in addition, there are also variations between one country and another. In India, for example, the stones related to the months of the year are completely different. Who will be right?

With a typical efficiency American, in 1912, in an effort to standardize the birthstone, ie stones tied to the day of birth, the National Association of jewelers in the US has officially adopted a list of stones. In 1952 the Jewelry Industry Council of America has updated the list with the addition of alexandrite in June and citrine to november while pink tourmaline was assigned to October. But it is not over. The American Gem Trade Association in 2002 added the tanzanite as birthstone to December. And not to be outdone by the National Association of Goldsmiths of Great Britain has created its own standard list of stones, in 1937. Italy also has its stones tied to the month: garnet to January, the amethyst to February, aquamarine to March, diamond to April, emerald to May, the alexandrite, moonstone and pearl  to June, Ruby to July,  the peridot to August, sapphire  to September, opal and tourmaline, citrine to October, the topaz to November, and tanzanite to December, turquoise and zircon.

MeseItaliaXV-XX SecoloUsaGran BretagnaIndia
GennaioGranatoGranatoGranatoGranatoSerpentina
FebbraioAmetistaAmetista, zircone rosso, perlaAmetistaAmetistaPietra luna
MarzoAcquamarinaEliotropio, diasproAcquamarina, eliotropioAcquamarina, eliotropioGold Shiva Lingam
AprileDiamanteDiamante, zaffiroDiamanteDiamante, cristallo di roccaDiamante
MaggioSmeraldoSmeraldo, agataSmeraldoSmeraldo, crisoprasioSmeraldo
GiugnoAlessandrite, pietra luna, perlaOcchio di gatto, turchese, agataPerla, pietra luna, alessandritePerla, pietra lunaPerla
LuglioRubinoTurchese, oniceRubinoRubino, corniolaZaffiro
AgostoPeridotoSardonia (calcedonio), corniola, pietra luna, topazioPeridotoPeridoto, sardonia (calcedonio)Rubino
SettembreZaffiroCrisolitoZaffiroZaffiro, lapislazzuliZircone
OttobreOpale, tormalinaOpale, acquamarinaOpale, tormalinaOpaleCorallo
NovembreCitrino, topazioTopazio, perlaCitrino, topazioCitrino, topazioOcchio di gatto
DicembreTanzanite, turchese, zirconeEliotropio, rubino Tanzanite, turchese, zirconeTanzanite, turchese Topazio

Mese di gennaio: granato

Una spilla del periodo georgiano. Argento con granati, circa 1820
Una spilla del periodo georgiano. Argento con granati, circa 1820

Mese di febbraio: ametista

Anello con ametista boliviana e oro
Anello con ametista boliviana e oro

Mese di marzo: acquamarina

Anello con acquamarina di 63.63 carati sopra un pavé di diamanti top wesselton
Anello con acquamarina di 63.63 carati sopra un pavé di diamanti top wesselton

Mese di aprile: diamante

Anello con diamante taglio princess
Anello con diamante taglio princess

Mese di maggio: smeraldo

Anello con smeraldo taglio pan di zucchero
Anello con smeraldo taglio pan di zucchero

Mese di giugno: alessandrite

Anello con alessandrite
Anello con alessandrite

Mese di luglio: rubino

Orecchini in oro rosa e rubino sintetico
Orecchini in oro rosa e rubino sintetico

Mese di agosto: peridoto

Anello Riflessi di Garavelli. Oro, diamanti e peridoto
Anello Riflessi di Garavelli. Oro, diamanti e peridoto

Mese di settembre: zaffiro

Anello in platino con zaffiro e diamanti
Anello in platino con zaffiro e diamanti

Mese di ottobre: opale

Louis Vuiotton, anello Capri con opale iridescente e diamanti
Louis Vuiotton, anello Capri con opale iridescente e diamanti

Mese di novembre: topazio

Vhernier, anello con topazio azzurro
Vhernier, anello con topazio azzurro

Mese di dicembre: turchese

Orecchini di turchese
Confuorto, orecchini con turchesi







