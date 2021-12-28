









Every culture has combined a month of the year with a precious or semi-precious stone. For some it is a superstition, for others only a game, for the Association of US jewelers it is a matter of principle. In any case, here is a brief guide to the stones of the month, or birthstones. For January it is the garnet and then … ♦

Each month is associated with a lucky stone. The tradition is ancient: if the combination is good, only those who wear it can to say. According to some historians, the idea of combining stones to the months of the year has its origins in antiquity. It was believed, in fact, that there was a link between the twelve stones set in the breastplate of Aaron. The jewel worn by Jewish priests, indicated the tribes of Israel and, at the same time, the signs of the zodiac. Different interpretations of some passages of the Bible have reinforced the idea. At the end of theological disputes, myths and legends, the practice of wearing a different stone for each month of the year has more strengthened. According one interpretation, has become a code during the eighteenth century, in Poland, while for others dates the code back, to 1560, in Germany. In any case, there are some differences between the stones of the month of the past and those of today and, in addition, there are also variations between one country and another. In India, for example, the stones related to the months of the year are completely different. Who will be right?

With a typical efficiency American, in 1912, in an effort to standardize the birthstone, ie stones tied to the day of birth, the National Association of jewelers in the US has officially adopted a list of stones. In 1952 the Jewelry Industry Council of America has updated the list with the addition of alexandrite in June and citrine to november while pink tourmaline was assigned to October. But it is not over. The American Gem Trade Association in 2002 added the tanzanite as birthstone to December. And not to be outdone by the National Association of Goldsmiths of Great Britain has created its own standard list of stones, in 1937. Italy also has its stones tied to the month: garnet to January, the amethyst to February, aquamarine to March, diamond to April, emerald to May, the alexandrite, moonstone and pearl to June, Ruby to July, the peridot to August, sapphire to September, opal and tourmaline, citrine to October, the topaz to November, and tanzanite to December, turquoise and zircon.

Mese Italia XV-XX Secolo Usa Gran Bretagna India Gennaio Granato Granato Granato Granato Serpentina Febbraio Ametista Ametista, zircone rosso, perla Ametista Ametista Pietra luna Marzo Acquamarina Eliotropio, diaspro Acquamarina, eliotropio Acquamarina, eliotropio Gold Shiva Lingam Aprile Diamante Diamante, zaffiro Diamante Diamante, cristallo di rocca Diamante Maggio Smeraldo Smeraldo, agata Smeraldo Smeraldo, crisoprasio Smeraldo Giugno Alessandrite, pietra luna, perla Occhio di gatto, turchese, agata Perla, pietra luna, alessandrite Perla, pietra luna Perla Luglio Rubino Turchese, onice Rubino Rubino, corniola Zaffiro Agosto Peridoto Sardonia (calcedonio), corniola, pietra luna, topazio Peridoto Peridoto, sardonia (calcedonio) Rubino Settembre Zaffiro Crisolito Zaffiro Zaffiro, lapislazzuli Zircone Ottobre Opale, tormalina Opale, acquamarina Opale, tormalina Opale Corallo Novembre Citrino, topazio Topazio, perla Citrino, topazio Citrino, topazio Occhio di gatto Dicembre Tanzanite, turchese, zircone Eliotropio, rubino Tanzanite, turchese, zircone Tanzanite, turchese Topazio

Mese di gennaio: granato

Mese di febbraio: ametista

Mese di marzo: acquamarina

Mese di aprile: diamante

Mese di maggio: smeraldo

Mese di giugno: alessandrite

Mese di luglio: rubino

Mese di agosto: peridoto

Mese di settembre: zaffiro

Mese di ottobre: opale

Mese di novembre: topazio

Mese di dicembre: turchese













