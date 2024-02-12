Perhaps creativity cannot be transmitted genetically, but growing up between two famous architects can be useful for developing one’s aesthetic sense. And this is what Lavinia Fuksas, daughter of Doriana and Massimilano Fuksas, two internationally known Italian designers, can tell. Lavinia, however, followed her path. And she is now considered one of the emerging jewelery brands. Merit, if one can say so, also of the lockdown period caused by the covid, which has allowed a time for reflection and planning for the long-held idea of tackling the jewelery market.

Furthermore, one of the characteristics of Lavinia Fuksas jewels, based in Rome, is that they are designed indifferently for men or women. Gender fluid is a trend and, on closer inspection, for jewelry designers to propose rings or earrings without distinction of gender is a great saving and an excellent opportunity.

The designer’s style is a road with two points of arrival and departure. On the one hand there is the architectural geometry, daughter of the cultural environment in which the designer grew up, on the other the effort to make the figures of triangles and rhombuses, which recur in the collections of Lavinia Fuksas, ductile and not too rigid. She also reveals it with the choice of one of her collections, Jaipur, inspired by the atmosphere of the Indian capital city of gold and gem processing.



