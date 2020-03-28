Success in New York of Sotheby’s auction











No diamond had a crazy price, but the Sotheby’s auction in New York has also achieved a record: it was the first sale of jewelry during the coronavirus emergency. The jewelry auction, obviously online, reached $ 739,375. Far from the numbers reached by Magnificent Jewels’ auctions, but important by counting the moment.

Half of the lots, Sotheby’s established, exceeded the highest estimates, pieces were purchased from 32 different countries and, halfway through the times, half of the offers came from smartphones or tablets. 97% of the lots were sold. In the catalog were also famous Maison pieces, such as David Webb, Verdura and Tiffany & Co. The highest lot of the sale was a pair of earrings with rubies by Michele della Valle, which reached $ 25,000, more than three times the estimate higher starting point ($ 7,000). All 11 David Webb designer jewels were sold, led by a gold and enamel bracelet. Sold out also for the 15 lots of Tiffany & Co., which had as its most valuable piece a necklace of peridots designed by Paloma Picasso ($ 12,500, over six times the highest estimate). Also noteworthy are the four pieces of the legendary Verdura, led by a pair of “Byzantine” earrings with citrines and rhodolites.













