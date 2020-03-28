The Joie of Giorgio Visconti











Presented last autumn, the maxi collection by Giorgio Visconti called La Vie Privé contains the beauty of 13 lines of jewels, all characterized by the same style, but with different aesthetic interpretations. The Joie line, for example, is designed through an infinite and sinuous knot, with curves that emphasize the volume of the jewels. The curvilinear concept of the volumes is declined on earrings, rings and pendants in pink or white gold, with pavé of diamonds.

Numerous details designed with new recesses, which in some jewels define its shape, to seek the essentiality of the brilliant light. Always, however, following the imprint of the founder, Giorgio Visconti, who left the helm to his sons Andrea and Fabrizio, who today guide the Maison of Valenza.











