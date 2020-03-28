The Joie of Giorgio Visconti

ANELLI, vetrina — March 28, 2020 at 4:30 am

Presented last autumn, the maxi collection by Giorgio Visconti called La Vie Privé contains the beauty of 13 lines of jewels, all characterized by the same style, but with different aesthetic interpretations. The Joie line, for example, is designed through an infinite and sinuous knot, with curves that emphasize the volume of the jewels. The curvilinear concept of the volumes is declined on earrings, rings and pendants in pink or white gold, with pavé of diamonds.

Giorgio Visconti, anelli della collezione La Vie Privé indossati
Giorgio Visconti, anelli della collezione La Vie Privé indossati

Numerous details designed with new recesses, which in some jewels define its shape, to seek the essentiality of the brilliant light. Always, however, following the imprint of the founder, Giorgio Visconti, who left the helm to his sons Andrea and Fabrizio, who today guide the Maison of Valenza.

Orecchini in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti della linea Joie
Anello in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti della linea Joie
