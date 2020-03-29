Francis Chiu, Thai message











The precious jewels by Francis Chiu, signature of the classic Thai design

It is no secret that much of the jewelry and high jewelery of large European Houses is made in Thai workshops and factories. The manual skills of the craftsmen of the Asian country, combined with a lower labor cost, has led several brands to rely on the industrious Thai workers. But, apart from producing jewels for third parties, what are they capable of doing? It is worthwhile, as an example of the ability to create jewelry of great value, to look at the work of Francis Chiu.



His professional history began in 1999. When most of the Thai jewelry companies focused on mass jewels, Francis Chiu chose to create an exclusive jewelery brand in Asia, for the most demanding public. Today its jewels are also appreciated in the West and are also sold through international auction houses. They are jewels based on large and considerable precious stones, from rubies to sapphires, to which jade is added. Around these stones, always of great impact, the jewel is built. The style is classic, sometimes with some concession to oriental taste. Margherita Donato















